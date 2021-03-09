Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUBINA DILAIK Marjaneya: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla to feature in Neha Kakkar's music video; see first look

Bigg Boss 14 power couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are all set to treat their fans with a new music video titled, Marjaneya. Their fans have been eagerly waiting for the duo to come together for some project. Rubina Dilaik on Tuesday took to her Instagram and shared the first glimpse of the music video, which marks her first collaboration with singer Neha Kakkar. She shared the music cover and captioned, "Super excited to announce our #first feat @ashukla09 in @nehakakkar's #marjaneya"

This music video will also be Rubina and Abhinav's first-ever project where the two will be sharing screen space. The first look poster gives a beachy vibe. The couple can be seen standing on the deck. Abhinav looked dapper in a bright shirt and shorts. Rubina as always looked dead gorgeous in a bright orange outfit. The full music video will release on March 18.

Earlier, Abhinav and Rubina together participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. Rubina emerged as the winner and had openly spoken about going for a divorce with her husband and former contestant Abhinav Shukla in the show. However, she later confessed that the show mended their relationship and that she will not take their bond for granted anymore. "It will be ever-evolving and not for a single day will I take my relationship for granted again. That's a promise I have made," Rubina told IANS.

During her stint, Rubina, who married Abhinav in 2018, had said that she was on the verge of divorcing Abhinav before entering the reality show. On the show, she had shared that they were about to get divorced and had given each other time till November, and that is the reason they decided to enter Bigg Boss 14 together.

Rubina came into the reality show with a huge fan base she had earlier garnered with her roles in shows such as Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Chotti Bahu. For the unversed, Rubina will also feature in singer Asees Kaur's upcoming music video with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra.