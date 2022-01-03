Look what sisters Bebo & Lolo did on the first Monday of 2022

Monday, January 03, 2022
     
Kareena Kapoor loves gorging on croissants, and she can even ditch her healthy diet for it. On Monday, Kareena took to Instagram and shared an adorable photograph of her eating a croissant. Alongside the image, she asked her followers to do what their hearts desire. Not just her but even Karisma Kapoor shared a glimpse from what seems like their first Monday meal.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 03, 2022 22:05 IST
Today happened to be the first Monday of the new year 2022. While many began their day working, there were others who continued with their resolution. Well, for Bebo and Lolo, the day was all about eating. Kareena Kapoor loves gorging on croissants, and she can even ditch her healthy diet for it. On Monday, Kareena took to Instagram and shared an adorable photograph of her eating a croissant. Alongside the image, she asked her followers to do what their hearts desire. Not just her but even Karisma Kapoor shared a glimpse from what seems like their first Monday meal.

"It was supposed to be an eat healthy first Monday of the year and blah blah but...it's a crossaint so just go for it ...#do what your heart desires...#its 2022 #make the most of it," Kareena captioned the post.

Karisma, on the other hand, wrote, "Continuing the healthy monday #sistergoals #strawberries andcream #its2022 #dowhaturheartdesires #lololoves."

Kareena's post has garnered several likes and comments. "Bebo, you look so cute. I Will follow this mantra for sure," a fan commented. "Yes ofc !!! New year to you," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with actor Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is a remake of 1994 classic 'Forrest Gump'.

