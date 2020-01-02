Image Source : TWITTER Kerela woman claims singer Anuradha Paudwal is her biological mother, demands Rs 50 crore as compensation

The year 2020 has started on a bizarre note for Anuradha Paudwal, with a 45-year-old woman from Kerela’s Thiruvananthapuram claiming that the singer is her mother. Karma Modex, said that her she came to know about Anuradha Paudwal being her biological mother when her ‘foster’ father Ponnachan let out this big secret in his death bed.

Interestingly, her foster mother has no clue about her husband’s ‘secret’ and, is now suffering from Alzheimer's disease. She also claimed that the singer gave her up when she was four days old so that she could concentrate on her singing career.

The mother of three has also filed a case in the district family court, demanding the singer to pay Rs 50 crore as compensation as she denied her a livelihood that was hers by birth.

Besides the pay Rs 50 crore compensation, she has also asked for the right of a percentage on any sale of the assets belonging to Anuradha Paudwal’s husband, Arun Paudwal. Modex has decided that she will seek the help of a DNA test in case her financial demands are not met by Anuradha and her husband.

“Modex even tried to contact the singer but that did not yield any results. Hence, she filed the case against Anuradha Paudwal, who has been asked by the court to appear in person on January 27”, according to Indian Express report.

Anuradha Paudwal has given many beautiful songs with her melodious voice, starting from the 70s. Her famous songs include Tamma Tamma, Koyal Si Teri Boli and Maiya Yashoda among others. She has sung not only in Bollywood, but devotional songs as well. Her partnership with Gulshan Kumar superhit, with songs like Jai Ambe Gauri, Jai Ganesh Deva and Aarti Kunj Bihari Ki.