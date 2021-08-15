Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan doesn't want her sons Taimur-Jehangir Ali Khan to be movie stars

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and actor-husband Saif Ali Khan became proud parents to a baby boy earlier this year. They have reportedly named him Jehangir. Bebo is quite active on social media where she keeps on sharing frequent updates for her fans. However, unlike Taimur Ali Khan, she did not reveal the face of her younger son. The actress recently opened up about her sons- Taimur and Jehangir and motherhood. she revealed that she doesn’t want her sons to be actors.

Talking to HT Brunch, Kareena said that her second son looks like her while Taimur looks like his dad Saif. "He barely six months old, but Jeh looks exactly like me and Tim looks like Saif [Ali Khan]," says the actress. Kareena and Saif got married in 2012. They welcomed their first child, Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016. They became parents to Jeh on February 21 this year.

"At six months, Tim didn’t like too many new faces, but Jeh seems comfortable," says Kareena. She went on to add that Taimur has more of Saif's personality while Jeh is like a mix of both. "Taimur has more of Saif’s personality, and Jeh seems like a wonderful mix. Tim is a typical Saggitarian; he is creative, he likes art, colouring and drawing, he loves exploring and whats to know about everything. Jeh is Piscean… let’s see how he is going to develop."

Speaking about what kind of mother Kareena would be, the actress shared that she wants to stand by and support her kids. She added she don’t want them to be movie stars. ​"I want both my sons to be thorough gentlemen, I want people to say they are well-brought up, kind-hearted and I will think my job is well done. I don’t want them to be movie stars. I’ll be happy if Tim comes and tells me I want to do something else… climb Mount Everest may be… that’s his choice. I want to stand by and support my boys," the actress said

On the professional front, Kareena's last film was Angrezi Medium. Next up, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chadha opposite superstar Aamir Khan. Apart from this, she has projects like Karan Johar's Takht in the pipeline.

