Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover pose for much-awaited picture with Salman Khan, fans can't keep calm

The Kapil Sharma Vs Sunil Grover fight, which started in March 2017, seems to have finally ended, The two comedians were seen posing together along with superstar Salman Khan at Sohail Khan's birthday party. The much-awaited picture was shared by comedy Kapil Sharma on social media and, needless to say, fans are simply excited to see the two reunite for the picture. Calling it an epic picture, members of the social media are now hoping that Sunil Grover aka Dr Mashoor Gulatiwill finally make his comeback in The Kapil Sharma Show.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Kapil Sharma wrote, "#Brothers night #happybirthday @sohailkhanofficial bhai @beingsalmankhan @whosunilgrover #celebrations #bday".

On the work front, Kapil Sharma is back with a bang with his popular show TKSS 2, which has been topping the TRP’s ever since its inception. Meanwhile, Sunil Grover was last seen next in the Salman Khan starrer Bharat.

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover’s friendship turned sour after the mid-air feud in March 2017. Since then, the two comedians haven’t come together for TKSS or any other TV shows. And as much as fans want to see the reunion of their favourite comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, it looks like the wait is almost over!