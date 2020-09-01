Image Source : TWITTER/KANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut reaches 1 million mark on Twitter, celebrates with a special message video

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut joined Twitter a week ago and she has already reached 1 million mark. The actress was elated at the achievement and overwhelmed by the love that she received on her Twitter debut. She took to the micro-blogging site on Tuesday to celebrate her 1 million followers with a special message video in which she talked about the Indian handlooms and traditions. Decked up in a traditional Manipuri outfit called Phanek, Kangana urged her followers to opt for Indian fashion for making a statement.

Kangana Ranaut said that our Fashion choices are highly inspired by the European style of clothing while our own culture has a variety of styles to take inspiration from. She captioned the video saying, "Fashion should be inclusive but what is the point of including others and excluding our own? True meaning of Nationalism is Nation first, our own first, also big cheers to my twitter family of 1 million" She also shared some beautiful pictures flaunting the Manipuri outfit.

Fashion should be inclusive but what is the point of including others and excluding our own? True meaning of Nationalism is Nation first, our own first, also big cheers to my twitter family of 1 million ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zQw1nfrz8B — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 1, 2020

Smile or not to smile ? Which is more appealing? pic.twitter.com/FQXzCXtfQV — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 1, 2020

Earlier, while joining Twitter, Kangana had shared a video and revealed her point of view regarding the social media platform and said that she believed to make a statement through her work but #JusticeForSSR made her realise how impactful social media can be.

In the video, Kangana said, "I am so excited and mujhe aapka sahyog chahiye and am looking forward to this journey jaha pe itne sare amazing log ha aur unko janne ka mauka mil raha hai aur naye rishto ki shuruwat ho rahi ha toh bohot bohot dhanwyaad for this opportunity. I look forward to a great time being here." She captioned the video: "This is for my twitter family"

This is for my twitter family 🥰🙏 pic.twitter.com/KGdJPPWrQ1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 21, 2020

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut has some of the most anticipated movies in her bag. She is going to be portraying the role of late politician Jayalalithaa in the biopic Thalaivi. Along with Thalaivi, she also has another film called Tejas where she plays the role of an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot. She also has film Dhadak in the pipeline in which she will be seen as a spy.

A few days ago, Kangana shared her first look from the film Tejas and announced that the film will take off in December. She tweeted, "#Tejas to take-off this December! Proud to be part of this exhilarating story that is an ode to our brave airforce pilots! Jai Hind"

