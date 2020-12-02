Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut files caveat in Supreme Court regarding BMC's demolition order of her property

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut rejoiced the decision of Bombay High court in her favor as it quashed BMC's order of demolition of her property last week. Now, the actress has moved to Supreme Court to file a caveat, requesting that no order be passed without hearing her in case Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) challenges relief given to her by Bombay High Court order in property demolition matter.

On Friday, the Bombay High court announced its decision in Kangana Ranaut's favor in her fight with BMC for its order to demolish the actress' property on September 9 in Mumbai. The High Court ordered that a valuer will be appointed to ascertain damages caused due to the demolition to Kangana Ranaut. The court said, "The valuer will submit a report to the court after which it will pass an order on compensation to Kangana Ranaut. Court also asks the actor to show restrain while commenting on other people on social media and otherwise."

Reacting to the decision, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to express her gratitude towards the people who supported her during this battle. She tweeted, "When individual stands against the government and wins, it’s not the victory of the individual but it’s the victory of the democracy. Thank you everyone who gave me courage and thanks to those who laughed at my broken dreams. Its only cause you play a villain so I can be a HERO." She also shared a video thanking the support of her fans and lauded the judicial system.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is currently in Hyderabad where she is shooting for her upcoming film Thalaivi. The film is a bilingual biopic of late Jayalalithaa. It will trace the journey of the late leader from silver screen to politics. It is directed by AL Vijay, and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree.

