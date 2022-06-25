'Kaay Ghadla Tya Ratri' fame Anuj Chuke to be seen in THIS upcoming Bollywood project

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUJ_CHUKE_BOLLYWOOD 'Kaay Ghadla Tya Ratri' fame actor Anuj Chuke

Event manager-turned-Bollywood actor Anuj Chuke is soon going to be seen in another big-budget multi-starrer Bollywood project. Before this, he was recently seen in the superhit Marathi drama 'Kaay Ghadla Tya Ratri'. He garnered much praise for the drama series that follows the story of a popular actor who dies by suicide.

The drama shows a cop trying to solve the mystery behind the death and the main suspects include the family members of the victim. The fans of the actor are shocked by the incident and are keen to know who is the culprit.

Apart from the interesting plot of the show which is keeping fans at the edge of their seat, the star cast of the show is perfectly chosen too. Take a look at the list of actors who play different characters in the show.

Apart from Anuj, famous Hindi-Marathi actress Mansi Salvi, Gaurav Ghatnekar, Smita Gondka and Sushant Shelar are also seen in Kaay Ghadla Tya Ratri.

Anuj Chuke has been a big name in the showbiz before entering the TV industry and Bollywood. He also did various event management programs with big names like Bollywood sensation Sunny Leone, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vivek Oberoi, Ranbir Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, WWE Champion The Great Khali, The Kapil Sharma Show fame Kiku Sharda and Maharashtra Governor Honourable Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Anuj says that he will soon be seen in a big budget multi-starrer Bollywood project and will share the information on his social media accounts.