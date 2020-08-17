Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ISHA KOPPIKAR Isha Koppikar on Sushant Singh Rajput: May his family get justice and know the truth

Actress Isha Koppikar has joined the list of celebrities seeking justice for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. On Monday, Isha took to Twitter and wrote: "Praying for Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. May his family get justice and know the truth. We are with you!" Isha tagged her post with @anky1912, @shwetasinghkirt, #GlobalPrayer4SSR, #WarriorsforSSR, #CBIforSSR, #GodIsWithUs.

The actress also shared a picture of herself with her eyes closed and hands folded in prayer.

Meanwhile, Sushant's sister Shweta has revealed that more than a million people has joined the global prayer meet for the late star, and called the moment a spiritual revolution.

Shweta took to Twitter and Instagram to thank the late actor's fans and well-wishers around the globe for joining the prayer meet for her brother, and shared a collage of pictures of those who attended.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 in Mumbai. The Sushant Singh Rajput death case is since being investigated by Mumbai Police. In late July, Sushant’s father KK Singh had filed an FIR in Patna accusing Rhea of abetment to suicide and cheating among other charges. This led to a turf war between Maharashtra and Bihar Police. In the meanwhile, a number of people, led by Sushant’s family, have been demanding a full fledged Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the matter. Enforcement Directorate too is checking into financial irregularities, if any, in Sushant’s financial transactions.

Several conspiracy theories have spread about the circumstances of Sushant Singh's death including the claim that the actor was murdered. Some have tried to link the case to the death by suicide of Sushant Singh's former manager Disha Salian, who died a few days before him.

