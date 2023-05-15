Monday, May 15, 2023
     
Hrithik Roshan reviews Priyanka Chopra's spy thriller Citadel: 'You Have Killed It’

Hrithik Roshan heaped praises for Priyanka Chopra Jonas' performance in Citadel. See how the actress has reacted.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: May 15, 2023 21:11 IST
Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra
Image Source : TWITTER Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra at NMACC

Bollywood's heartthrob, Hrithik Roshan has reviewed his co-star Priyanka Chopra's spy thriller Citadel. The actor seemed quite impressed by Priyanka's extraordinary performance in the series. Both have worked together in multiple films (read Agneepath, Krrish and Krrish 3). The two are said to be good friends and often support each other’s work via social media. Hrithik Roshan has always expressed his admiration and appreciation for impactful performances. In yet another instance, the superstar gave a shout-out to Priyanka Chopra Jonas after watching her show Citadel. 

Hrithik took to his Instagram stories and heaped praise on Priyanka. He wrote, “Watching Priyanka in Citadel is such a fantastic surprise! Brilliant work! Also, incredibly entertaining show ! Excellent direction and screenplay. PC you have killed it this time too good!! Very proud.” Priyanka Chopra was also prompt to reply, saying “Thx my friend.”

India Tv - Hrithik Roshan

Image Source : INSTAGRAMHrithik Roshan's Instagram story

Citadel received mixed reviews from critics and fans. Despite the underwhelming reaction, makers have already rolled out a second season of the series, with its Indian and Italian counterparts already in production. Citadel stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas along with Game of Thrones fame Richard Madden, an Indian adaptation of the same also has been in progress with Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Playing a Citadel spy in the show, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has her own spy universe, like her friend and co-star Hrithik Roshan who has created an uproar across quarters with his role of Kabir in War, part of YRF’s spy universe. 

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is looking forward to filming the Bollywood movie Jee Le Zaraa, directed by Farhan Akhtar. The film will also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the romantic comedy Love Again.

Citadel is centered around a spy organization that is on the verge of vanishing unless its top-tier agents restore the command. Citadel is about action, drama and romance between spies Nadia (Priyanka) and Mason (Richard). It is a multi-series and the Indian edition, directed by Raj and DK, will be headlined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan. Episodes of Citadel will be released every Friday until the finale premiere on May 26.

