'Hey Bhagwaan,' reacts Neena Gupta as daughter Masaba Gupta shares her old pressure cooker ad

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MASABAGUPTA Masaba shares Neena Gupta's old pressure cooker ad

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta frequently gives a sneak peek into her and mother Neena Gupta's life. The veteran actress has raised Masaba as a single mother and the duo enjoys a close bond. On Friday, the designer took to her Instagram to share an old pressure cooker advertisement of Neena Gupta, leaving fans amazed. In the video, the actress can be seen donning a South Indian look as she prepares lunch and lip-syncs to singer Preeti Sagar's jingle. Masaba captioned the video: "Next time I come to eat lunch I expect this exact performance @neena_gupta." She also asked fans if they have ordered Neena Gupta's memoir yet.

Reacting to the video, Neena Gupta commented, "Hey Bhagwan." Mini Mathur also shared her memories attached to the ad and wrote, "I remember asking mom to make tomato soup and matar pulao every time after seeing this ad ! @neena_gupta made this brand iconic." Soni Razdan commented, "Hahaha Masaba how did you get hold of this."

Watch the video here-

Neena Gupta was in a relationship with former West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards in the 1980s and had to face insensitive intrusion from media and the public for her decision to raise her daughter, Masaba Gupta, as a single mother. Recently, she released her memoir titled Sach Kahu Toh. The autobiography is an honest tell-all tale about Neena's life, chronicling her professional highs and personal lows. In the book, she talked about her relationships and how she gave birth to Masaba.

The actress revealed that director-actor Satish Kaushik had offered to marry her when she was pregnant out of wedlock. The veteran actor had told Neena that she can tell everyone that the child is his, "I'm dark-skinned so everyone will believe it," Satish Kaushik had said.

Earlier, Masaba Gupta had taken to social media to share an interesting anecdote about her birth. She wrote, "An excerpt from 'Sach Kahun Toh' by @neena_gupta : When I was born, my mum had Rs 2000 in her bank account. A timely tax reimbursement would bump that number up to Rs 12,000 and ofcourse I was a C-section baby. As I read mom's biography I learn so many things & the hardships she has had to endure. I work very hard every single day of my life & never ever let anyone not give me what I deserve only to make sure I can pay her back for bringing me into this world.....with interest! #sachkahuntoh #neenagupta @neena_gupta (sic)."

Masaba talks candidly about how she works hard every day just to make sure that her mom never gets to face any more hardships in her life ever. She also goes on to urge her fans and followers to pre-order her mom's biography.