Happy birthday Shraddha Kapoor: 5 performances that make her a bankable star

Ever since Shraddha Kapoor had made her acting debut with 'Aashiqui 2' (2013), she became one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. Post the success of the musical blockbuster, there was no looking back for her. In her career of over eight years, Shraddha had not just won millions of hearts with her stunning looks but she has also swooned the audiences over by her singing and her dance moves. She has also been a lucky mascot for filmmakers at the box office. As Shraddha turns a year older today, here are five characters played by the actress which shows her versatility and prove that she is one of the bankable actors in Bollywood.

Aashiqui 2

With the humongous success of her debut film, Shraddha not only became a household name but also inked her name on the list of one of the most sought after actresses. She played the role of an aspiring singer with a soulful voice. The actress was seen in a girl next door image in the romantic musical drama alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and her bubbly, free-spirited avatar resonated well with the audience, especially die-hard romantics.

Ek Villain

One of the most popular movies featuring Shraddha that earned more than Rs 100 Crores at the box office, ‘Ek villain’ was praised for its script and incredible performances by the leads. The movie revolved around a reformed goon who finds solace in the arms of a girl who believes in living life to the fullest. Shraddha’s on-screen chemistry with Siddharth Malhotra became the talk of the town.

Any Body Can Dance 2

Shraddha surprised many with her dancing prowess in this dance-drama, directed by Remo D’Souza. The success of the movie showcased her potential of being a dancing star. The actress played the role of a passionate dancer who was quite enthusiastic about fulfilling her dreams and aimed to conquer the world with her impeccable talent for dance. Her sizzling chemistry with Varun Dhawan was appreciated by one and all.

Stree

Directed by Amar Kaushik, ‘Stree’ turned out to be a massive commercial success. The plot of the film revolved around the small town of Chanderi, where the men live in fear of an evil spirit named Stree, who abducts them at the night. Shraddha was hugely praised for her impeccable performance as Stree and her drop-dead good looks, not to forget her hilarious chemistry with Rajkummar Rao.

Chhichhore

The college comedy directed by Nitesh Tiwari featured Shraddha in yet another interesting role and this time she was seen romancing the late Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress perfectly portrayed the transition from a bubbly college girl to a divorced lady. Be it her panache, her style statement or the emotional quotient, everything about Shraddha’s performance as Maya in ‘Chhichhore’ was on point.