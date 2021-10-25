Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/PAPERPEPER FRIENDS actor James Michael Tyler dies: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Anushka Sharma & others pay tribute

Actor James Michael Tyler, best known for portraying the role of Gunther on the hit sitcom 'Friends', passed away at the age of 59. He also worked on several other projects such as 'Scrubs', 'Modern Music', and 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch'. In May, Tyler made a brief virtual appearance on the 'Friends' reunion special. Tyler had been battling prostate cancer since 2018. As soon as the shocking news of his death spread, not just fans but also his 'Friends' co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox mourned in grief. Apart from this many Bollywood celebs including Anushka Sharma, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kareena Kapoor Khan & others were left heart broken.

Taking to Instagram, Jennifer penned a heartfelt tribute for Tyler, who breathed his last on Sunday. She wrote, "Friends would not have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed #JamesMichaelTyler."

Alongside the note, Jennifer took a stroll down memory lane and posted a video clip featuring one of her scenes with Tyler. For the unversed, Tyler played the role of a waiter and manager in the show's coffee house, Central Perk.

Courteney, too, penned an emotional note on her Instagram account. "The size of gratitude you brought into the room and showed every day on set is the size of the gratitude I hold for having known you. Rest In peace James," she grieved.

Tyler's demise has also left Matt LeBlanc saddened. "We had a lot of laughs buddy. You will be missed. RIP my friend," he wrote. Warner Bros. Television, which produced the hit series, mourned the death of Tyler, "a beloved actor and integral part of our 'Friends' family."

Apart from them, many from the Hindi film industry mourned his shocking demise. Anushka Sharma shared a post on Instagram story and put a broken heart emoji. While for Kareena, she shared a still from the Friends and captioned it with a broken heart.

Image Source : INSTA Kareena Kapoor Khan's post for James Michael Tyler

Image Source : INSTA Samantha Rut Prabhu's post for James Michael Tyler

Samantha shared the same post and wrote, "Noooooo."

Image Source : INSTA Anushka Sharma's post for James Michael Tyler

According to his representative Toni Benson, Tyler breathed his last on Sunday at his home in Los Angeles. "The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh 'Friend'), from the hit series Friends, but Michael's loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband," the representative said in a statement.