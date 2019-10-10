First look of Ranbir Kapoor as Shamshera leaked! We can't believe our eyes

Ranbir Kapoor's first look as Shamshera

Ranbir Kapoor has kick-started shooting for his dacoit drama Shameshra, which is set in the pre-independence era. The actor's pictures from the sets have leaked online creating a lot of buzz among his fans. In the leaked photos, Ranbir can be seen in white dhoti or payjama along with a white vest. There is also a scarf wrapped around his head.

Ranbir's shabby look is accentuated by his ripped biceps and heavy beard. The leaked photo shows him standing amidst the crowd dressed in almost similar outfits. It looks like a village gathering.

Have a look at the photos below:

In an interview to PTI, Ranbir talked about his role in Shamshera. The actor said that it is unlike any other roles he has done so far. Calling it a true blue Hindi commercial cinema, Ranbir said that the movie has all factors in it-from comedy to action and drama. ''Shamshera is not a story of a ‘daaku’, but a film based in the 1800s, it is about a dacoit tribe who are fighting for their right and independence from the British. There was a great story of heroism, a story rooted in our country which actually happened back then,'' he said.

Earlier, makers of Shamshera dropped a 45-second teaser which shows a sketch of Ranbir standing tall in a battlefield. Armed with an axe and arrow, Ranbir leads his army. ‘Karam se dacait, dharam se azaad,' read the bottom line.

Shamshera directed by Agneepath fame Karan Malhotra also features Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Ashutosh Rana and Aahana Kumra. While Vaani will play Ranbir's love interest, Sanjay Dutt will be seen as a villain. The movie is scheduled to release on July 31, 2020.