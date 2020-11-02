Monday, November 02, 2020
     
  5. Fans celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s 55th birthday by donating 5,555 COVID-19 kits while one pledge to donate organ

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans shared special posts on social media while celebrating his birthday virtually. The posts included cake cutting ceremonies, donation of COVID kits and more. Read on to know the details

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 02, 2020 12:20 IST
Fans celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s 55th birthday by distributing 5,555 COVID-19 kits
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KING___SRK_

Shah Rukh Khan’s 55th birthday celebrations

Since the king of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan is ringing in his 55 today his celebrations ought to be king size too. Usually the actor’s fans gather outside his Mumbai residence Mannat to celebrate his birthday and he comes to wave at his fans from the boundaries of his house.

However, this time due to COVID, things were pretty different. King Khan requested his fans to maintain physical distancing and not to come outside his house. In a tweet he had written, “Iss baar ka pyaar thoda door se yaar”. Also, SRK is out of the country and is currently in Dubai for the Indian premier League (IPL) to cheer for his team Kolkata Knight Riders.

But this did not stop his fans from celebrating Badshah’s birthday. Many fans took to their social media handles and shared the pics on how they celebrated the actor’s special day virtually.   

Some fans donated 5,555 COVID kits while some cut the cake and celebrated SRK’s 55th birthday. There were also some fans from overseas who shared the posts while celebrating the actor’s birthday. Meanwhile there was another die-hard fan of King Khan who pledged to donate his organs.

The fan club which distributed 5,555 kits for COVID-19 tweeted, "Here are the Covid Kits prepared by us that we'll be distributing to those in need. We'll be distributing 5555 Covid kits which will include 5555 masks & sanitizers, and meals on the occasion of the 55th Birthday of King Khan #HappyBirthdaySRK."

Check out the posts by Shah Rukh Khan's fans on his birthday:

