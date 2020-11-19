Image Source : TWITTER Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Kushal Tandon calls Kavita Kaushik 'cheapest soul'

FIR actress and Bigg boss 14's wild card entry Kavita Kaushik has been hitting the headlines for her ugly fights and spats with contestant Eijaz Khan in Salman Khan's hosted Bigg Boss's house. Not just that, she even indulged in a fight with Jasmin Bhasin, and Aly Goni. While many are in support of Kavita and her fierce personality, there are some who are against her. To join the league was Bigg Boss 7 contestant Kushal Tandon, who does not seem to be happy with Kavita's behaviour in the house.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Kushal called Kavita 'the cheapest soul'. He wrote, "Didn’t c this season much, but Jitna I saw, sorry to say Kavita Kaushik is the cheapest soul I ever saw in a Bigboss house @ColorsTV."

Didn’t c this season much , but Jitna I saw , sorry to say Kavita Kaushik is the cheapest soul I ever saw in a Bigboss house @ColorsTV 🙏 — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) November 18, 2020

While in another tweet, he also revealed that his favourite contestants in the current season are Jasmin and Abhinav. Kushal wrote, "My fav which I saw is Jasmin and Abinav shukla."

My fav which I saw is Jasmin and Abinav shukla ...... 🙏 — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) November 18, 2020

Meanwhile, The two have created history with their fights in the show. The first time when the two locked horns was when Kavita kept repeating she is not his friend, and that it is because of him no one in the house is her friend. The duo again got into a fight recently when Eijaz wanted to make some eggs and Kavita passed some comments. She was later seen pushing Eijaz four times in anger. Their fight is still escalating.

However, Kavita Kaushik remains nominated this week for eliminations.