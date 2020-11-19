Thursday, November 19, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Kushal Tandon calls Kavita Kaushik 'cheapest soul'

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Kushal Tandon calls Kavita Kaushik 'cheapest soul'

Bigg Boss 7 contestant Kushal Tandon does not seem to be happy with Kavita Kaushik's behaviour in the house, See what he said:

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 19, 2020 11:38 IST
Bigg Boss, Kushal Tandon, Kavita Kaushik
Image Source : TWITTER

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Kushal Tandon calls Kavita Kaushik 'cheapest soul'

 

FIR actress and Bigg boss 14's wild card entry Kavita Kaushik has been hitting the headlines for her ugly fights and spats with contestant Eijaz Khan in Salman Khan's hosted Bigg Boss's house. Not just that, she even indulged in a fight with Jasmin Bhasin, and Aly Goni. While many are in support of Kavita and her fierce personality, there are some who are against her. To join the league was Bigg Boss 7 contestant Kushal Tandon, who does not seem to be happy with Kavita's behaviour in the house.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Kushal called Kavita 'the cheapest soul'. He wrote, "Didn’t c this season much, but Jitna I saw, sorry to say Kavita Kaushik is the cheapest soul I ever saw in a Bigboss house @ColorsTV."

While in another tweet, he also revealed that his favourite contestants in the current season are Jasmin and Abhinav. Kushal wrote, "My fav which I saw is Jasmin and Abinav shukla."

Meanwhile, The two have created history with their fights in the show. The first time when the two locked horns was when Kavita kept repeating she is not his friend, and that it is because of him no one in the house is her friend. The duo again got into a fight recently when Eijaz wanted to make some eggs and Kavita passed some comments. She was later seen pushing Eijaz four times in anger. Their fight is still escalating.

However, Kavita Kaushik remains nominated this week for eliminations.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News