DYK Nusrat Jahan-Yash Dasgupta once had to hide after car chase? Couple talks about their love story

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NUSRAT JAHAN Nusrat Jahan-Yash Dasgupta talk about their love story

Bengali actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan recently welcomed her 'favourite person' Yash Dasgupta as a special guest on her radio show, Ishq With Nusrat. Much much fun, the couple revealed their love story and recalled an incident when their romantic drive, turned into a car chase. During the show, Nusrat asked Yash to talk about their love story and tell how the relationship began. Well, Yash easily managed to escape answering the question after turning the tables on her. "Okay, I’ll ask you (Nushrat). How did this happen?" Yash asked.

Replying to the question, the actress said "I ran away with you." Pulling her leg, Yash asked "You ran away? You mean, we ran through the streets holding hands?"

"No, no, I absconded with you. This is in one word, I absconded with you. This is what the episode is about - my love, my choice. I fell in love with you, that was my choice, and the rest is history," Nusrat answered. Further, Yash asked Nusrat to define love, to which she said "Togetherness leading to happiness every day. It’s not always hunky-dory, in your words. Love is very tough but you deal with it every day with a lot of love."

Nushrat also asked a few questions about Yash's work life. In a hilarious reply, the actor said he has started a circus company and is taking care of the monkeys right now. When asked who are Yash's monkey, referring to her kids, he said 'the monkeys I have created."

In the first part of the video, Yash Dasgupta recalled how his peaceful drive with Nusrat once turned into a car chase. Yash said that just before Nusrat was supposed to be admitted to a hospital, she wanted to go on a drive with him. What followed was a game of hide and seek, with a car chase, Yash said, adding that Nusrat was 'enjoying' it because it was filmy.

However, the two somehow managed to escape unseen. "We escaped and finally reached where we had to," Nusrat said.

Watch the video here: