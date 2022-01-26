Chiranjeevi tests Covid-19 positive for second time, informs he has mild symptoms

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CHIRANJEEVI Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi has tested positive for COVID 19. The south superstar on Wednesday informed about the same. The Acharya actor took to his verified social media handles to announce his diagnosis. He also shared that he is quarantined at home and has mild coronavirus symptoms.

“Dear All, Despite all precautions, I have tested Covid 19 Positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home. I request all who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested too. Can’t wait to see you all back soon! (sic),” Chiranjeevi wrote on his Twitter account.

Back in November 2020, the Megastar had also tested positive, so it is the second time that he has been infected. His aides report that he has been under constant medical supervision, but his fans appear to be worried about Chiranjeevi's health.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will next be seen in Acharya. The makers of director Koratala Siva's eagerly-awaited action entertainer featuring the Telugu megastar along with Ram Charan in the lead will release on April 1 this year.

The film, which was supposed to originally release on May 13 last year was first postponed to February 4 this year due to the pandemic. However, with the onset of the third wave of Covid, the team announced that they were postponing the release of the film yet again and would release on April 1, 2022.

The film is among the most looked forward films of the year for fans of Telugu cinema as this will be the first time that Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan will be seen together in full-fledged roles.

The movie, which has Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hedge playing the love interests of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, has music by Mani Sharma and cinematography by S. Thirunavukkarasu.