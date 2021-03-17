Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ EMRAAN HASHMI Chehre: Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi in new pic leave fans curious ahead of trailer launch

As the release date of psychological drama Chehre is nearing, makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the fans excited and curious for the big release. After the teaser launch, Emraan Hashmi on Wednesday revealed another picture from the film. Emraan also disclosed that the trailer of the film will be released tomorrow. Sharing the post, the Jannat actor wrote,"Faisla hoga, kal!#ChehreTrailer out tomorrow... Set your reminders to #FaceTheGame: Link in bio! Watch #Chehre in cinemas on 9th April."

The picture has taken the internet by storm as the netizens are super impressed and have been bombarding the post with their comments. The new poster features, Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. Earlier in the day, Emraan also released the motion poster of the film. He took to his Instagram and wrote, "Iss duniya mein koi bhi banda aisa nahi hai jisne apni life mein koi apradh nahi kiya ho. #ChehreTrailer out tomorrow! #Chehre in cinemas on 9th April. #FaceTheGame."

Chehre's teaser was released last week. The 45-seconds-long video happens to be a gripping one and begins with the voice of Annu Kapoor speaking about the real nature of humans as to how there is no one who hasn't committed a single crime. Next comes the voice of Emraan who speaks about how an innocent person gets caught for doing wrong while last but not least Big B speaks about how the verdicts given out by the judiciary are mere rulings and not justice.

Taking to Twitter. Emraan Hashmi shared the teaser and wrote alongside, "Are you ready to #FaceTheGame? Kyuki iss adaalat mein khel ki shuruaat ho chuki hai. #ChehreTeaser out now: http://bit.ly/ChehreTeaser Dekhiye #Chehre in cinemas, 9th April."

The film was earlier slated to release on April 30 however the date was revised by the makers and now the film will hit the theatres on April 9. The mystery thriller drama has been directed by Rumy Jafry. Besides Amitabh and Emraan, the film also features Krystle D'Souza, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor.

Chehre has lately made headlines for Rhea's disappearance from the posters of the film, leading to speculations of her being ousted from the project. The upcoming film happens to be a mystery-thriller and features Big B in the role of a lawyer in the film. The upcoming movie will bring Amitabh and Emraan on the big screen for the first time.