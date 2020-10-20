Image Source : TWITTER BTS Army slams Jason Derulo for excluding K-pop band in Savage Love remix success party post

On Monday, Jason Derulo was ruling the trends all over social media but for all the negative reasons. Jason took to Tik Tok to share a video celebrating the success of Savage Love Remix. The song topped Billboard Hot 100 chart. It was a time to celebrate for Jason since it was his first numero uno song on the chart in 11 years. He had celebrated the milestone last time in 2009 courtesy Whatcha Say. The singer celebrated with a few of his friends over meal and drinks and shared a video on social media, however, he did not tag BTS.

Jason Derulo shared, "It’s a celebration @#savagelove @hannastocking @ondreazlopez @charlyjordan @itstaylerholder @justmaiko @sommeray @jena @mrmovi3." Along with the collage of clips, the singer did not mention or tag BTS which irked their fans. Soon after he got brutally trolled on the internet, Jason tried to do some damage control when he shared another video and wrote, "Wish @BTS_twt @jawsh_685 was here for the celebration! We did it! #1 on billboard chart! Savage Love"

Wish @BTS_twt @jawsh_685 was here for the celebration! We did it! #1 on billboard chart! Savage Love pic.twitter.com/w6x2IFfLvw — Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) October 19, 2020

Reacting to Jason's video, one Twitter user wrote, "seriously man ??? where's BTS ??? you're here on number one chart because of BTS , no hates but seriously you're here on top because of BTS , don't worry, now just watch your songs go down on the chart." Another wrote, "Well, Jason Derulo watch Savage Love free fall. #JasonDeruloIsOverParty"

Check out the reactions here-

Dynamite: Imagine having a fall down on the charts... I could never#JasonDeruloIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/uiFvbKzYbb — Sofía Harper (@Sfhrpr) October 19, 2020

I think this is enough to show who @BTS_twt are:

seriously man ??? where's BTS ??? you're here on number one chart because of BTS , no hates but seriously you're here on top because of BTS , don't worry, now just watch your songs go down on the chart #JasonDeruloIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/TTQphnMK27 — maulika (@maulikaGupta1) October 19, 2020

