Image Source : TWITTER/BRIAN STOKES Broadway star Brian Stokes Mitchell tests positive for COVID-19

Veteran Broadway actor Brian Stokes Mitchell has been diagnosed with coronavirus. In a video message, posted on Twitter, the Tony Award-winning actor said he recently got the confirmation that his test for COVID-19 came positive.

I've been laying low for the last couple of days because I could feel my body fighting something unusual. I just got confirmation that I've indeed tested positive for the coronavirus, Mitchell said.

The 62-year-old actor said he has already been keeping himself isolated from the rest of his family for the past few days.

I’m Coronavirus positive, but doing well! More to come! - Stokes pic.twitter.com/hmPbz3R2gz — Brian Stokes Mitchell (@bstokesmitchell) April 1, 2020

The other good news is that for the last number of days, probably three or four, every day that has passed has been better than the previous, Mitchell said.

So I'm pretty sure I'm over the hump for this right now. I just wanted to let you know so you don't worry about me, he added.

Mitchell, who has been working in theatre for the past three decades, is best known for his performances in musicals like Kiss Me, Kate, King Hedley II and Sweeney Todd, among many others.

Over the years, he has also made appearances in shows such as Will Smith-starrer The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Ugly Betty, Glee, Mr Robot and most recently Prodigal Son.