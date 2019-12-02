Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's intense BTS picture from Manali shoot is unmissable

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently shooting for Brahmastra in Manali

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently shooting for Brahmastra in Manali. Brahmastra is surely one of the most anticipated films that are being made in Bollywood and fans of Ranbir and Alia are eagerly waiting to see their favorite couple on screen. Every detail about the film is awaited by the fans, now, a picture from the soot of the film in Manali is making rounds on the internet. The picture which is being shared by Ranbir and Alia's fan pages on social media features the actors deeply engrossed in a conversation during the shoot.

In the picture, Ranbir and Alia are dressed in their winter jackets. While Alia wears a neon green jacket and a white dress, we see Ranbir dressed in black cargo pants and a matching jacket.

In the film, Ranbir plays Shiva while Alia will be seen playing Isha. Brahmastra will be a trilogy and will come in three parts, this being the first part of the trilogy. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also joined the team of Brahmastra on their Manali schedule and began shooting for his part in the film. Earlier, the team of the film had shot for its Bulgaria schedule.

Recently it was confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan will also be making a cameo appearance in this mega-budget film. Directed by Ayaan Mukerji Bhrahmastra stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy.

Bhramastra is one of Karan Johar's high profile projects and it will be making its way to theatres in the next summer after its release was pushed away from December 2019