Bhumi Pednekar to star in Akshay Kumar's production 'Durgavati'

Durgavati is a thriller starring Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar and Akshay Kumar are all set to collaborate again after 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'. They, however, won't share screen space in the film. The duo has come together as actor-producer for 'Durgavati'. Superstar Akshay Kumar is co-producing the Bhumi-starrer. The thriller, directed by Ashok, is scheduled to go on floors in January next year.

Akshay and Bhumi took to their respective social media accounts to announce the venture. "Excited to announce @bhumipednekar in and as #DURGAVATI. A scary-thriller, going on floor mid-January. Presented by #CapeOfGoodFilms and @itsBhushanKumar, produced by @vikramix and directed by Ashok. Need your love and luck @TSeries @Abundantia_Ent," Akshay tweeted.

An excited Bhumi expressed her gratitude towards Akshay and wrote, ''I have waited so long to share this one with you. So excited to announce my next film #DURGAVATI. A scary-thriller going on floor mid-January. Thank you @akshaykumar sir for your constant belief in me. I am so excited for this one @itsBhushanKumar @vikramix."

''Can't wait to collaborate with you Ashok sir. This one comes with great responsibility. Need all your blessings @Abundantia_Ent @TSeries #CapeOfGoodFilms,'' wrote Bhumi in another tweet.

Bhumi is currently awaiting the release of Pati Patni Aur Woh, which also stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. She will also be seen in Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' and Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht'.

Bhumi was last seen in 'Saand Ki Aankh' -- in which she played an octogenarian sharpshooter. The film, based on Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, earned rave reviews but didn't do well at the Box Office.