Image Source : INSTAGARM/BABIL Babil discovers 'baba' Irrfan Khan's diary of acting notes calls it 'Book Of Eli'

Babil Khan on Tuesday informed that he has discovered a diary full of acting notes by his father, late actor Irrfan Khan. He calls it the "Book Of Eli". Babil shared a video clip on Instagram, where he is seen flipping through Irrfan's notes.

"I just found this book in Baba's cupboard that I had given him when I was like 12 (he used to hate it when I used to call him ‘Dad' but whilst puberty global westernisation was beginning to ripen) He had been writing notes on acting for me in it that I think he was going to teach me after film school, so I guess I have just found the ‘Book of Eli'," Babil wrote alongside the clip.

He then shared a few pointers shared by his father.

He said: "1. The intent -- general but specific emotion like displacement, if you are unable to identify with a specific situation. 2. The text is holy in context eg. the woman in the man, self-pity, sexual politics etc. 3. Follow the action of the text sincerely and the required emotion will arise - the intention of the lines are to tell a story and not to pass information. 4. Drama has to be created, it cannot be represented or portrayed like a fact."

Babil concluded, "If you don't understand some things, welcome to the club :* (I'm here feeling like I'm decrypting hyroglifics from scratch. The rest is SO confusing, can't even ask him)."

Earlier this month, Babil hinted at plans of joining the film industry soon, while posting about his father on social media. He shared a throwback picture on his Instagram of the late actor with actress Tabu. The picture was from the movie Maqbool, which was released in 2003. Babil also mentioned that the thought of starting his career 8 years early, often frightens him. He further revealed that to calm his anxieties, he often goes through Irrfan's pictures.

He captioned the picture, "I know it's been a minute. When my superstitions allow me to, I will reveal what I’ve been busy with, but there’s some stuff cookin’. Anyway, since I’m obviously extremely frightened of having started my journey in Indian cinema without any formal training on acting and 8 years too early, I often calm my anxieties by looking at baba’s pictures from NSD and earlier films. Here’s something for his fans (sic)."

Irrfan died in April last year after a two-year battle with a neuroendocrine tumours. He was last seen on screen in "Angrezi Medium."

-with IANS Inputs