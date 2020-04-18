Image Source : INSTAGRAM Athiya Shetty's lovestruck birthday wish for her 'person' KL Rahul is all things cute

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty has taken to Instagram on Saturday to wish her rumored boyfriend KL Rahul on his birthday. The actress shared a lovestruck post and wrote, "happy birthday, my person". In the photo, the duo is seen sharing a laugh together. Rumors of the two celebrities dating have been rife for a long time but the duo has not opened about it in the public. However, their social media posts featuring each other are all things love. Check out the post here-

As Athiya shared the post, her friends from Bollywood also flooded the comments section with compliments and wishes for the cricketer. Guilty actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor called them 'angels', while Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja called them 'Cuuuuuute.' On the other hand, Anushka Ranjan wrote, "Beautiful cute psychos" Sophie Choudry said, "Such a gorgeous pic u guys!!! Happy bday." KL Rahul also commented on the post with hearts.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul sparked off rumours that they are in a relationship after they were spotted partying and holidaying together. They haven't made it official yet but their frequent public appearances together have got the tongues wagging.

Athiya's father Suniel Shetty also reacted to her relationship rumours with cricketer KL Rahul earlier and said, "I am not having the relationship, and you (media) will have to ask Athiya about it. If it's true then you (media) come and tell me, and we will talk about it. If you don't know, how can you ask me?"

On the work front, Athiya Shetty was last seen in the Bollywood film Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage