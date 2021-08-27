Angad Bedi's heartfelt birthday wish for his 'pillar of strength' Neha Dhupia is everything love

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ANGADBEDI Angad Bedi's heartfelt birthday wish for Neha Dhupia

Actor Angad Bedi took to social media on Friday to dedicate a heartfelt post to his wife Neha Dhupia on her birthday. Calling her his 'pillar of strength,' Angad shared a picture from the couple's pregnancy photo shoot. Clad in black, the duo can be seen holding the baby bump with love in the photo.

Angad Bedi wrote, "Happy birthday to my pillar of strength. You dont need to be celebrated only on 27 th aug.. but everyday for life!!! May Waheguru give you everything you wished for and soo much more. Keep moving forward with your head held high. I have been a small part of your wonderful journey in this life ..i wish that we make the coming years memorable together."

"I will always hold your hand.. stay blessed and stay real just the way you are!!!! I LOVE YOU mehr ki maa," he concluded."

Reacting to Angad Bedi's post, birthday girl Neha Dhupia commented, "This message has my heart." She added, "@angadbedi I love you beyond words, my love." Other celebrities also wished Neha including Soha Ali Khan, Kubbra Sait and others. Soha wrote, "Happpppyyyy Birthday ."

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia got married in 2018 in Delhi.in a secret ceremony. Neha was pregnant with their first child when the duo decided to tie the knot. They are parents to two-year-old Mehr Dhupia Bedi.

Recently they announced their second pregnancy. Holding her baby bump in the picture, the actress captioned the image as: "Took us 2 days to come with a caption. The best one we could think of was, Thank you, God. #wahegurumehrkare." Angad also posted the same picture on Instagram and captioned it as: "New Home production coming soon.. Waheguru mehr kare."

Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia will be seen playing the role of a pregnant cop Catherine Alvarez in the upcoming film, 'A Thursday'. Directed by Behzad Khambata the film features Yami Gautam in the lead role.