Alaya F was asked what she has that Ananya Panday doesn't. Her response is as sassy as her

Alaya F is currently the most sought-after newbie of Bollywood. Her glimpse in the trailer of Jawaani Jaaneman has already made a lot of buzz. Presently, she is busy with the promotional activities of her film with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Pooja Bedi's daughter is a beauty with brain and her answers in the interviews are proof.

Recently in an interview, when Alaya was asked what does she feel that she has and Ananya doesn't, the newbie quickly responded by saying, "A good answer to nepotism." Well, we have to say that the answer was lit AF.

However, she soon jumped to do the damage control. Elaborating further, she said that for the first time Ananya's response to nepotism seemed fine to her, then she watched it again. Defending her contemporary, Alaya said that she must have had a clear answer in her mind. ''I saw that whole part and it didn't even strike me as, 'Oh my God!' It sounded perfectly fine to me the first time and then when I went back and watched it again, I was like, 'Oh!' But I really don't think she intended for it to be taken in that way. I am sure she also has a very clear idea of it, as do the rest of them. That's when I learnt it is very important not only to have clarity in your mind, but to also be able to put that out there,'' she said.

For those living under a rock, Ananya was slammed for her response in an interview, in which she equated struggle to not appearing in Koffee With Karan. In her answer to nepotism, the SOTY 2 actress said, ''I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle.''

Coffee with Karan is legit important to these star kids. she is gonna give a tough competition in overacting, stupidity. Thanks MC SHER " jaha hamare sapne poore hote hai, waha Inka struggle suru hota hai😂😂"#coffeewithkaran#AnanyaPanday

Ananya was brutally trolled for her answer. There were memes on her floating on the internet.

Alaya's Jawaani Jaaneman directed by Nitin Kakkar is scheduled to release on February 7.