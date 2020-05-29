Image Source : TWITTER/AKSHAY KUMAR Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb heads to OTT release, fans express disappointment

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb is all set to ditch the traditional theatrical release after Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi and Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo and is headed to the direct OTT release. There were rumours of the film being sold to an online video streaming platform for many weeks, however, nothing was declared. According to the latest reports, it is said that the film will be released on Hotstar after completing the post-production work which will take up to one month. The makers haven't made any official announcement yet but the news has already broken the internet with fans feeling disappointed.

According to a Pinkvilla report, a source revealed, "It's true that the film will now be premiering on Hot Star. Although there was a bit of disagreement initially, everyone is on the same page now. The movie will indeed be releasing online. The team needs a month to prepare the project. A bit of post-production work remains and they are waiting for the lockdown to get over. The producers have taken a joint decision on calling the most minimum number of people to get their film ready. So the film won't hit the OTT platforms at least till a month after the lockdown is lifted. So the release date isn't decided yet."

The report also suggests that Laxmmi Bomb has been sold at a staggering Rs 125 crore to the OTT platform. While many fans are thrilled that they will be able to watch the film early, Akshay Kumar fans are disappointed claiming that the film will do above Rs 200 crore business at the box office if released in theaters. A fan wrote, "120 crores? If it gets a theatrical release I think that’s the opening week figures we are talking about..Don’t think #LaxmmiBomb should have a direct OTT release." Check out more reactions here-

#LaxmmiBomb is on Hotstar. Confirmed.😏@akshaykumar sir will be remembered as the first superstar releasing his film on OTT. That too in the best phase of his career. 😐 — Aᴘᴘʏ🇮🇳 (@arppaul) May 24, 2020

After Hearing That #LaxmmiBomb in talks to be released directly on OTT pic.twitter.com/4hfpSRi0Og — Prakash (@AndheraHaiBhai) May 28, 2020

#LaxmmiBomb

Laxmi bomb to release o OTT Platform,

Fans to Akshay Kumar: pic.twitter.com/eyOWwAidKX — Memeswala (@thememeswala05) May 28, 2020

i request to the makers of #LaxmmiBomb not to Release it DIRECTLY ON OTT platform!!

That movie have a huge Potential



it will rock at the BO



please be kind to FANS also!!!@TusshKapoor @ektarkapoor @Shabinaa_Ent @akshaykumar sir please!!! @offl_Lawrence — Gaurav Taparia (@whogaurav24) May 28, 2020

Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb was supposed to hit the screens on Eid 2020 alongside Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. While the film has been sold at whopping Rs 125 crore, trade analyst claims that the revenue generated by direct digital release will be very less.

The report further quotes the source saying, "Usually digital rights of a big film get sold at record prices of Rs 60-70 crore max. But since this film won't have a theatrical release and will be straightaway sold to digital, they have fetched a huge price. Laxmmi Bomb has been sold for a staggering Rs 125 crore. But while the number is huge considering digital rates, what one must not forget is that it had the potential of earning over 200 crore at the box office, despite a clash with Salman Khan's Radhe. So the total revenue that the team will make out of it, is much less."

Navratri is about bowing to the inner goddess and celebrating your limitless strength.On this auspicious occasion,I am sharing with you my look as Laxmmi.A character I am both excited and nervous about... but then life begins at the end of our comfort zone...isn’t it? #LaxmmiBomb pic.twitter.com/TmL9U1OXdk — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 3, 2019

