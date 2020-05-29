Friday, May 29, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb heads to OTT release, fans express disappointment

Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb heads to OTT release, fans express disappointment

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb is all set to ditch the traditional theatrical release after Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi and Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo and is headed to the direct OTT release. However, fans are disappointed and have flooded Twitter with requests to release the film in theaters post lockdown is lifted.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 29, 2020 10:59 IST
Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb heads to OTT release, fans express disappointment
Image Source : TWITTER/AKSHAY KUMAR

Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb heads to OTT release, fans express disappointment

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb is all set to ditch the traditional theatrical release after Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi and Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo and is headed to the direct OTT release. There were rumours of the film being sold to an online video streaming platform for many weeks, however, nothing was declared. According to the latest reports, it is said that the film will be released on Hotstar after completing the post-production work which will take up to one month. The makers haven't made any official announcement yet but the news has already broken the internet with fans feeling disappointed.

According to a Pinkvilla report, a source revealed, "It's true that the film will now be premiering on Hot Star. Although there was a bit of disagreement initially, everyone is on the same page now. The movie will indeed be releasing online. The team needs a month to prepare the project. A bit of post-production work remains and they are waiting for the lockdown to get over. The producers have taken a joint decision on calling the most minimum number of people to get their film ready. So the film won't hit the OTT platforms at least till a month after the lockdown is lifted. So the release date isn't decided yet."

The report also suggests that Laxmmi Bomb has been sold at a staggering Rs 125 crore to the OTT platform. While many fans are thrilled that they will be able to watch the film early, Akshay Kumar fans are disappointed claiming that the film will do above Rs 200 crore business at the box office if released in theaters. A fan wrote, "120 crores? If it gets a theatrical release I think that’s the opening week figures we are talking about..Don’t think #LaxmmiBomb should have a direct OTT release." Check out more reactions here-

Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb was supposed to hit the screens on Eid 2020 alongside Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. While the film has been sold at whopping Rs 125 crore, trade analyst claims that the revenue generated by direct digital release will be very less.

The report further quotes the source saying, "Usually digital rights of a big film get sold at record prices of Rs 60-70 crore max. But since this film won't have a theatrical release and will be straightaway sold to digital, they have fetched a huge price. Laxmmi Bomb has been sold for a staggering Rs 125 crore. But while the number is huge considering digital rates, what one must not forget is that it had the potential of earning over 200 crore at the box office, despite a clash with Salman Khan's Radhe. So the total revenue that the team will make out of it, is much less."

 

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X