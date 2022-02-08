Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN Aishwarya Rai Bachchan expresses grief over Lata Mangeshkar's demise: 'At a loss for words'

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a heartfelt tribute to late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who left for her heavenly abode on Sunday (February 6). Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a beautiful picture of the late iconic singer and wrote, "At a loss for words...Prayers for your Divine Soul to Rest in Peace, Lataji... God Bless In absolute gratitude for you... and all your Blessings... Eternally..." For the unversed, Lata has crooned many memorable songs for the film 'Mohabbatein' that were picturised on Aishwarya including ' Humko Humise Chura Lo', and 'Zinda Rehti Hain Unki Mohabbatein'.

On Monday Aishwarya's father-in-law, megastar Amitabh Bachchan also shared a tribute to the celebrated singer on his social media. He shared a throwback video in which he was seen introducing Lata Mangeshkar on stage at an event. "She has left us .. the voice of a million centuries has left us .. she resounds now in the heavens," he wrote alongside the clip.

The Bharat Ratna awardee who passed away at the age of 92, was cremated at Shivaji Park on Sunday in Mumbai with full state honours. She had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. The coffin in which her mortal remains were placed was also wrapped in tricolour as the army marched along. For the final rites, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to pay his last respects.

Several celebrities were present at the funeral including actor Shah Rukh Khan, actor Ranbir Kapoor, actor Aamir Khan, actor Shraddha Kapoor, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, singer Anuradha Podwal, musician Shankar Mahadevan, actor Vidya Balan and her husband and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest playback singers, Mangeshkar had sung over 25,000 songs in various Indian languages. In her over seven-decade career, she was honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award.