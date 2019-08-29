Thursday, August 29, 2019
     
Saif Ali Khan has the most amazing sense of humour: Tabu

Saif Ali Khan and Tabu have previously worked in films such as Tu Chor Main Sipahi and Hum Saath-Saath Hain.

New Delhi Published on: August 29, 2019 15:41 IST
Representative News Image

Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Aalia Furniturewala in Jawaani Jaaneman

Actress Tabu, who will soon be seen sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan in the upcoming film "Jawaani Jaaneman", says the actor has the most amazing sense of humour.

"Saif is amazing. He has the most amazing sense of humour. There are very few people who have a great sense of humour and Saif is one of them," Tabu told IANS.

The two actors have previously worked in films such as "Tu Chor Main Sipahi" and "Hum Saath-Saath Hain". 

"I knew the whole collaboration will be great. For somebody, I have known for almost 30 years. Since our first films. We have known each other as friends and we have worked with each other," she added. 

"Jawaani Jaaneman" also marks the debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaia F. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film is a romantic comedy-drama.

The film will release on November 29.

