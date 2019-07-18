Manmadhudu 2: Rakul Preet on getting trolled for smoking scene, ‘Shahid Kapoor did in Kabir Singh’

Actress Rakul Preet Singh who surprised everyone with her performance in the film De De Pyaar De is these days waiting for the release of her film Manmadhudu 2. Just a few weeks ago, the trailer of the film was released later which she started getting negative comments on one of her scenes from the film where she is seen smoking. The NGK actress has now opened up about the trolls and given a befitting reply to all the haters.

In a recent interview to Pinkvilla, the actress cited a comparison with Shahid Kapoor’s character in Kabir Singh and said, "I don't really get bothered by trolls. I think logo ka kaam hai kehna, kuch toh log kahenge. We are playing characters. Now, whether it is Kabir Singh... if Shahid is smoking in the film it does not make him a smoker. No way he is promoting smoking. He is playing a character Arjun Reddy that is flawed and he does those things. In real life Shahid Kapoor is a vegetarian, we all know that."

She was brutally trolled for promoting smoking on the screen to which she said, "People should disassociate to what we are playing onscreen is different and it is a story of that one person... we are not putting the entire girl clan into girls not showing in the right way. That's not happening."

Talking about the film, it also stars South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni and happens to be a sequel to the 2002 romantic comedy Manmadhudhu. The film also has Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rao Ramesh, and Jhansi in pivotal roles. It is directed by Rahul Ravindran and is co-produced by Annapurna Studios, Manam Enterprises, Viacom 18 Studios and Anandi Art Creations.

