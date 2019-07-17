Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel quits, this TV actor to play Raman Bhalla opposite Divyanka Tripathi

The fans of the popular TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will get a setback after hearing the shocking piece of news about Karan Patel’s exit. Yes, that’s true. Karan who plays the lead role of Raman Bhalla on the show is all set to bid the show goodbye. The actor will no longer be seen on the show and therefore the makers have roped in another actor opposite Divyanka Tripathi, who plays Ishita Bhalla in the show.

The current reports in TellyChakkar state that Karan will be replaced by none other than Chaitanya Choudhry whom we have seen in shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahiin Toh Hoga, and CID. He last replaced Akshay Dogra in the show Dil Hi Toh Hai and played the negative role. He is expected to become the new Raman Bhalla on the popular show. Later a report in Spotboye stated that Chaitanya won't be replacing him as Karan's publicist informed and said, "He hasn't quit the show. Karan has been shooting for it but not as regular as he was because a few other commitments are keeping him busy.”

Karan’s decision of quitting the show will come as a result of his participation in the popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 which is hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The contestants will shoot for the show in Bulgaria for which they will be leaving from August 1. Not just Karan a lot of other celebrities have been chosen for the show. The names include Pooja Banerjee, Adaa Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar, Karishma Tanna, Yuvraj Singh, Shaan, Kavita Kaushik among others.

