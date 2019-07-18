Thursday, July 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja does #SareeTwitter challenge but with a twist, see picture

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja does #SareeTwitter challenge but with a twist, see picture

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja accepted the viral #SareeTwitter challenge with a twist that surprised her fans. She wore a beautiful purple coloured saree along with her mangalsutra.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 18, 2019 9:20 IST
Representative News Image

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja does #SareeTwitter challenge but with a twist, see picture

Social media is one such place where anything can go viral and the current one on the list is the saree challenge which the netizens discovered on Monday. Soon the challenge spread like wildfire so much so not just commoners even politicians and actresses too started coming up with their own version of the same. Last we saw Priyanka Gandhi taking up the challenge and now actress Sonam Kapoor is a new one on the list.

Sonam, who is known for her supreme fashion choices and yet again she did not disappoint her fans when she posted a picture in a saree on Twitter. She accepted the Saree Twitter challenge and shared a picture where she is seen wearing a beautiful purple saree with an off-shoulder blouse alongwith her mangalsutra. But what caught attention was another picture of her childhood which she shared in which she can be seen draped in a saree.

She captioned the same as, “#SareeTwitter before and after” Have a look:

Meanwhile, have a look at others who took the challenge on Twitter:

Coming back to Sonam, she was last seen in Veere Di Wedding before her marriage with Anand Ahuja. Currently, there were reports that the couple is planning to shift to London and sell off their Delhi house. Soon they were rubbished and not just this, the actress even slammed a publication for spreading such a rumour.

Click here for more Bollywood newsTelevision scoopscelebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.

 

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryMahhi Vij pens down a heartfelt note for hubby Jay Bhanushali, says, "Every woman deserves a man like you” Next StorySmriti Irani tries FaceApp old age filter but it has Ekta Kapoor connection  