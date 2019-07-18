Sonam Kapoor Ahuja does #SareeTwitter challenge but with a twist, see picture

Social media is one such place where anything can go viral and the current one on the list is the saree challenge which the netizens discovered on Monday. Soon the challenge spread like wildfire so much so not just commoners even politicians and actresses too started coming up with their own version of the same. Last we saw Priyanka Gandhi taking up the challenge and now actress Sonam Kapoor is a new one on the list.

Sonam, who is known for her supreme fashion choices and yet again she did not disappoint her fans when she posted a picture in a saree on Twitter. She accepted the Saree Twitter challenge and shared a picture where she is seen wearing a beautiful purple saree with an off-shoulder blouse alongwith her mangalsutra. But what caught attention was another picture of her childhood which she shared in which she can be seen draped in a saree.

She captioned the same as, “#SareeTwitter before and after” Have a look:

Meanwhile, have a look at others who took the challenge on Twitter:

Because #SareeTwitter & I cannot miss tweeting with this hashtag :) pic.twitter.com/VTC2ISlvoy — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) July 15, 2019

Saree dipicts our Indian tradition and culture. It is also supposed to be known as our sexiest costume. One looks dignified , elegant, beautiful , graceful and yet can seem very appealing in it #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/gVIuAZ6Uco — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) July 15, 2019

Here comes a trend I can completely relate to! #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/CrP95J5edv — Nupur Sharma (@NupurSharmaBJP) July 15, 2019

Not really a saree person but can you do without it in India ?

Though I haven’t worn one for a long long time now but here is #SareeTwitter from over the years . pic.twitter.com/j48edL4Xsi — Pankhuri Pathak پنکھڑی (@pankhuripathak) July 16, 2019

Ok!!! After completing #100SareePact in 2016-2017, it’s difficult to select 4 pics for #SareeTwitter ... but here they are!! 4 of my favs.. pic.twitter.com/4r9UefUHjM — richa anirudh (@richaanirudh) July 16, 2019

Coming back to Sonam, she was last seen in Veere Di Wedding before her marriage with Anand Ahuja. Currently, there were reports that the couple is planning to shift to London and sell off their Delhi house. Soon they were rubbished and not just this, the actress even slammed a publication for spreading such a rumour.

