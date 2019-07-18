Bigg Boss 13: Here's when Salman Khan's show will go on AIR

Bigg Boss 13 which is soon going to hit the small screen happens to be one of the most controversial yet popular shows. The show is popular for the drama and controversies which the contestants inside the house create. Not only this, but the show is also popular for Salman Khan who will yet again host the show. As the day is coming closer, the updates about Bigg Boss season 13 are also increasing.

There is yet another update for the ardent fans of the show. There are reports that the makers of the reality show have decided to air the reality show from 10 pm to 11 pm every day. Last year, the show got the 9 pm slot every night including the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. This season will telecasted during the common slot of 10 pm to 11 pm every day.

A closed source from the show informed about the same to International Business Times and said, "Makers of Bigg Boss have brought a change in timing for season 3. While last year the show was aired at 9 pm, Bigg Boss 13 will be aired at 10 pm every day. It will replace Bepanah Pyaar and Vish, which will go off air after Bigg Boss 13 starts."

Talking about the other two shows, Bepanah Pyaarr starring Pearl V Puri & Ishita Dutta began on June 3 while Debina Bonnerjee & Vishal Vasishtha's Vish premiered on June 10. If the reports turn out to be true, the shows will be plugged off from the channel.

Still from Vish

Still from Bepannah Pyarr

Talking about other updates, the makers, as well as the Bharat actor, are in talks about the contestants of the show. There are a lot of changes that have been implemented by the makers this time. Unlike the previous seasons, there will not be any commoner participating this season considering the fact that Bigg Boss 12 was claimed boring even though it had quite popular faces.

As many as 23 names have been shortlisted by the makers for the contestants but no official announcement has been made yet. If things go well, the theme of the show will be finalized as horror. Not just this, the show is expected to hit the screens from 29th September this year. The show’s set will not be built in Lonavala this year but in Goregaon's Film City.

