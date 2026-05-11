Celina Jaitly writes chilling note for her sons after Mother's Day: 'Want to wake from this nightmare…'

New Delhi:

Celina Jaitly, who is currently in Austria fighting a divorce battle against her husband, Peter Haag, wrote a heart-wrenching note remembering her three sons a day after Mother's Day. The actress has claimed in her previous posts that her husband has moved their three children to an undisclosed location and is "brainwashing and radicalising them against their own mother and her faith in Hinduism" by Haag. Her post comes three days after Jaitly posted a heart-wrenching video of herself, where she was seen breaking down while wiping her late son Shamsher's grave.

Celina Jaitly remembers her sons on Mother's Day

Celina posted a happy photo from the past with her sons Winston, Viraaj and Arthur. Her chilling caption could be read: "#mothersday I want to wake from this nightmare… back into my world again…. In a valley of dandelions, where it is just me… & the three hearts that were made from my blood and still beat within mine (sic)." Take a look:

Celina Jaitly visited son's grave on Mother's Day

On Mother's Day, Celina shared yet another heart-wrenching video from her son's grave. She also wrote about her three sons who have been kept away from her. Her note read: "I lost my children the day I chose to leave Austria to protect my dignity, my children, & my brother. In the early hours of the morning, with the help of neighbours, I quietly escaped what I had experienced as systematic oppression, isolation, emotional abuse, humiliation & fear. Because I filed legal proceedings in India to access the only roof above my head, my own home, purchased with my own money in 2004, & because I sought legal help for my brother detained in the Middle East, my children were blocked from speaking with me. Despite joint custody arrangements & subsisting orders of the Austrian Family Court, I am presently denied communication with my 3 children."

She continued, "My children have been moved to an undisclosed location & are being brainwashed & radicalised against their own mother & her faith in Hinduism by my husband & his father. 2 weeks ago, during my divorce hearings in Austria, I stood outside my own home… broken… remembering the love, devotion, sacrifices & unconditional care with which I raised my family. Despite undertakings before the court, my children were not brought back. The only child I got to hold… was my departed angel, Shamsher."

"In early September, I was served divorce papers under the pretext of receiving what I believed was a gift for our 15th wedding anniversary. Thereafter, despite years of abuse I repeatedly,, sought an amicable separation, prioritizing only the welfare of our children. Those efforts were met with demands relating to my premarital assets, coercion, intimidation, & attempts to strip me of my freedom, dignity & independence. All I ever asked for… was my children… & what I myself contributed to this marriage, my own hard earned money, my own assets, my own sacrifices," the note further read.

She concluded, "Everything was taken from me over 15 years of marriage. Today, I am left with a broken heart… & a place beside my departed son’s grave where I cry, pray & gather strength. This… is Mother’s Day for me. But I am the daughter of Maa Mahalalitha Ambika, Maa Kali, & Maa Durga. I now return to India to fight for my children, my dignity, truth & justice."

For those unaware, Celina Jaitly and her husband, Peter Haag, got married in 2011. They are parents to two sets of twin boys. Their first twins, Winston and Viraaj, were born in March 2012. In September 2017, they welcomed another set of twins, Arthur and Shamsher. However, the couple suffered a heartbreaking loss when Shamsher passed away shortly after birth due to a congenital heart condition. Their surviving sons are Winston, Viraaj, and Arthur.

Also read: Celina Jaitly breaks down at son Shamsher's grave: How did the actress lose her infant?