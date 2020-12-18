Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Sayonee releases today, Tanmay Ssingh and Musskan Sethi's love story is worth a watch

Actors Tanmay Ssingh and Musskan Sethi mark their debut in Bollywood with Sayonee which released today. The musical drama had already left the viewers intrigued with the trailer and now, the film has made them fall in love with the leading duo's love story as well. Packed with action, drama and love, the film is helmed by Nitin Kumar Gupta and Abhay Singhal.

Sayonee is about a couple madly in love but their life gets disrupted when Musskan gets kidnapped. Tanmay leaves no stone unturned to rescue his soulmate. On the other hand, Rahul Roy plays the role of the gangster in the film.

Take a look at the trailer here:

Talking about her journey of working in the film, actress Musskan Sethi revealed that shooting for the song Sayonee in Dubai was the most memorable and beautiful experience for her. She also said that she signed the film because it was loaded with drama, action and love along with an interesting storyline. Watch her interview here-

The film also stars Rahul Roy, Yograj Singh and Upasana Singh in the key roles.