Nick Jonas congratulates his love Priyanka Chopra for UNICEF’s award, calls her inspiration

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated their first wedding anniversary a few days back

Bollywood actress and global sensation Priyanka Chopra was felicitated for her philanthropic work at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball on December 3. Priyanka was honoured with Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award for her contribution towards the betterment of society. The award is named after Danny Kaye, an American actor and philanthropist who was also UNICEF’s first Goodwill Ambassador. Veteran fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg gave the award to the actress.

Her husband Nick Jonas is elated with another feather to her cap. The American singer congratulated his lovely wife with an adorable message on Instagram. The proud husband wrote that she inspires him every day. ''So proud of who you are and the good you’ve brought into the world as a goodwill ambassador with @unicef @unicefindia for over 15 years now. You inspire me every single day by just being you. Congratulations my love,'' Nick captioned the photo of Priyanka.

On a related note, Priyanka picked up a fiery red gown for the event. Minimal makeup and accessories completed her look. For unversed, PeeCee is vocal about gender equality and children's right. Speaking at the function, Priyanka had said, “Giving back is no longer a choice. Giving back has to be a way of life.”

On the professional front, Priyanka is currently busy with the film adaptation of Aravind Adiga's prize-winning novel The White Tiger. The Netflix's film also stars Rajkummar Rao. PeeCee's last film was The Sky Is Pink directed by Shonali Bose. The movie also starred Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in important roles.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas beats Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and others to grab the number one position in IMDB's "Top 10 Stars of Indian Cinema and Television" list. The list is determined by data from IMDbPro STARmeter rankings, which are based on the actual page views of IMDb visitors. PeeCee followed by Disha Patani, Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani on the list.