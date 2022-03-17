Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey: Where to Watch, Movie Review, Box Office, HD download, How to Book Tickets

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Bachchhan Paandey poster

The upcoming crime-action-comedy 'Bachchhan Paandey' has been making much noise among the movie goers. Going by the trailers and songs, they give a glimpse of strong performances, experimental spaghetti background score and sleek action. The film, which stars a powerful line up of Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhimanyu Singh, Sanjay Mishra and Prateik Babbar, takes audiences through the heartland of India with larger-than-life visuals and Akshay Kumar in a never-seen-before, menacing avatar. The film directed by Farhad Samji, is laced with pop-culture references. It boasts of Akshay Kumar's signature comic timing and Arshad Warsi's top class act.

Well, in case you are excited to watch 'Bachchhan Paandey,' know where to book the movie tickets online, the release date, movie review, how to download in HD and other important details here:

What is Bachchhan Paandey Release Date?

18 March 2022

Where to book Bachchhan Paandey movie tickets?

You can book Bachchhan Paandey's tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema hall near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get amazing cashback in your Amazon wallet.

Who is the director of Bachchhan Paandey?

Farhad Samji

Who is the producer of Bachchhan Paandey?

Sajid Nadiadwala

Who are the writers of Bachchhan Paandey?

Farhad Samji, Tushar Hiranandani, Sparsh Khetarpal, Tasha Bhambra, Zeishan Quadri

Music in Bachchhan Paandey movie is by?

Score: Julius Packiam

Songs: Amaal Malik, B Praak, Jaani, Vikram Montrose, Roy

Bachchhan Paandey HD Images, Posters, Wallpapers

How to download Bachchhan Paandey movie?

You can download the movie from YouTube or from the paid subscriptions of Amazon, Hotstar and Netflix once it is available on the OTT platform.

How Can I See Bachchhan Paandey Movie Trailer?

You can watch Bachchhan Paandey movie trailer on the official YouTube channel called Nadiadwala Grandson.

Where can I check the review of Bachchhan Paandey movie online?

You can check the latest updates and live coverage on Bachchhan Paandey review on the link given below.

Songs of Bachchhan Paandey: