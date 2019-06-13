Thursday, June 13, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. Anupam Kher's crime-thriller One Day: Justice Delivered to now release on June 28

Anupam Kher's crime-thriller One Day: Justice Delivered to now release on June 28

One Day: Justice Delivered was scheduled to release on June 14. But now the makers have deferred the release to June 28. 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 13, 2019 10:30 IST
Representative News Image

Anupam Kher's crime-thriller One Day: Justice Delivered to now release on June 28 

The release date of Anupam Kher and Esha Gupta's One Day: Justice Delivered has been postponed by two weeks. The film, which was earlier scheduled to be released on June 14 will now hit cinema houses on June 28, a statement issued by the makers read. The film, produced by Ketan Patel and Swati Singh, is directed by Ashok Nanda. 

"We feel it's the best week to release the film and especially going by the response to the trailer, I'm sure the audience is eagerly waiting to see the film," Singh said.

Related Stories

The film revolves around a Special Crime Branch officer who investigates the serial disappearance of high-profile individuals in a state capital. Gupta and Kher play the role of a Crime Branch officer and high court judge, respectively.

"Esha will be seen in a never-seen-before role and Anupam Kher will be probably seen in a very intense performance, similar to the one he had delivered 35 years ago in 'Saransh'," director Nanda said.

The film also features Zarina Wahab, Kumud Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Rajesh Sharma, Deepshikha and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. Anupam Kher was last seen in Accidental Prime Minister in which he played the role of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. 

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryYeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira celebrates birthday with son Kairav Next StoryThrowback Thursday: Kapil Sharma gets uneasy as Mukti Mohan flirts with him in Comedy Circus Ka Jadoo  