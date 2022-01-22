Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP polls: SP leader Azam Khan moves SC; seeks interim bail to campaign for elections

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Saturday moved the Supreme Court and sought an interim bail to campaign for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. In his plea, Khan stated that the State has adopted all means available to purposefully delay the proceedings in these remaining three bail applications so as to ensure that the petitioner is incarcerated during the State Assembly Elections scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 and cannot join in the election campaign for his party.

Azam Khan also mentioned that he has been named as an accused in various cases and despite this, the petitioner has been able to secure bail in other cases pending against him.

He said that he is not able to secure bail in three criminal cases as the State has adopted all means available to purposefully delay the proceedings in these three matters.

Khan has been lodged in Sitapur jail since February 2020 last year as many cases registered against him.

