Rajnath Singh holds rally in UP's Hamirpur, assures BJP will provide 'free ration, water supply'

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday assured the people of Uttar Pradesh, that if BJP comes to power in the state, it will provide employment, ration and medicines to poor people. Speaking at a rally in Hamirpur, he said, "If you choose development, there will be good governance, the homes of the poor will be illuminated. There will be employment for youth and their income will increase. There will be free ration and medicine for the poor."

He also talked about BJP's election campaign called "Har Ghar Nal and Jal", wherein he promised people that their homes would have regular tap water supply. He also claimed that, unlike other political parties, BJP had stood on all the promises it had earlier made to the people.

The Minister was on a day-long campaign in three constituencies in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur, Raath, and Mahoba.

Singh, at the same event, lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for a statement the latter made in the Parliament blaming the BJP-led government's foreign policy to bring China and Pakistan together.

The Defence Minister took a jibe at Gandhi while referring to the clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers at Ladakh's Galwan Valley. He said," It means you (Rahulji) will accept whatever Chinese mouthpiece Global Times says."Singh referred to a report published in the Australian newspaper "The Klaxon", which stated the possibility of 38-50 Chinese casualties."

The minister elaborated on how the Citizenship Amendment Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was brought to persecute Indians residing in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Uttar Pradesh will go to assembly polls in seven phases. Voting will commence in the state on February 10, and will go on till March 7. Results will be out on March 10.

(With ANI Inputs)

