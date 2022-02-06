Charanjit Singh Channi's first reaction after being named as Congress' CM face for Punjab

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Incumbent Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi named Congress' chief ministerial face for upcoming state assembly election.

The announcement was made by Rahul Gandhi during a virtual rally in Ludhiana

I thank everyone, this is a big battle which I can't fight alone, said Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab Election 2022: Incumbent Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday thanked everyone after Congress picked him as its chief ministerial face for the upcoming Punjab assembly election. The decision was announced by Rahul Gandhi during a virtual rally in Ludhiana. ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022: FULL COVERAGE

"I thank everyone. This is a big battle which I can't fight alone. I don't have the money, courage to fight it. The people of Punjab will fight this battle," said Charanjit Singh Channi after he was announced as Congress' CM face.

Taking to Twitter, Channi further said, "I sincerely thank the Congress High Command and people of Punjab for bestowing their trust in me. As you have seen us work so hard in the last 111 days to take Punjab forward, I assure you to take Punjab and Punjabis on the path of progress with new zeal and dedication."

Announcing the party's decision, Rahul Gandhi said, "People of Punjab said we need a CM from 'gareeb ghar' (poor family)."

The other main contender for the party's CM face was Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, a Jat Sikh face.

The party had taken feedback from its leaders and workers, and had also sought the opinion of the public on who should be its chief ministerial candidate through an automated call system.

Gandhi also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is not the PM but a "king". Have you seen him helping anyone on roadside, he asks.

