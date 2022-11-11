Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Will BJP's Dr Rajeev Bindal retain seat in Nahan?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Nahan Assembly Constituency.

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 : Nahan is one of the 68 constituencies in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. According to the dates announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Himachal Pradesh will vote on Saturday (November 12), 2022. The results will be declared nearly a month later on December 8 (Thursday).

The term of the Himachal Pradesh assembly will end on January 8 (Sunday).

This time, Dr Rajeev Bindal from BJP, Ajay Solanki from the Congress party, and Sunil Sharma from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be contesting against each other.

READ: FULL COVERAGE OF HIMACHAL PRADESH ELECTION 2022

Ajay Solanki lost in 2017 against incumbent Dr Rajeev Bindal of BJP. 46-year-old Solanki is an agriculturist by profession. He graduated from Government College Kot Shera in Shimla in April 1993. He might make the resentment among Gujjars which is an relevant issue in the polls.

At present, the BJP is in power in the hilly state, and in 2017 the party secured 43 seats in the Himachal Assembly. BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur is the current chief minister of the state.