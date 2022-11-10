Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Himachal Pradesh election 2022: Will Govind Singh Thakur reserve BJP's win this time too in Manali?

Manali is an assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh that comes under Kinnaur district. In 2017, Bharatiya Janata Party registered a win in this constituency.

BJP's Govind Singh Thakur won the seat by defeating Hari Chand Sharma of the Congress with a margin of 3005 votes.

Manali Assembly Constituency falls under the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ram Swaroop Sharma won from Mandi Lok Sabha (MP) seat with a margin of 405459 votes by defeating Aashray Sharma of the Congress.

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur in the hilly state is riding high on the wave of a 'double-engine' government with a reference to the BJP being in power both in Himachal Pradesh and at the Centre.

