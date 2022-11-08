Himachal Pradesh election: Can Congress overpower BJP in Dharamshala Assembly Constituency?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kishan Kapoor won from Kangra Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 477623 votes.

Dharamshala Assembly Election 2022 : The constituency is witnessing the main battle between Indian National Congress's Sudhir Sharma and Bhartiya Janta Party's Rakesh Chaudhary. Dharamshala Assembly Constituency falls under the Kangra Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2019, Vishal Nehria of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Rakesh Kumar an Independent with a margin of 6758 votes.

Polling in Dharamshala will be held on November 12, 2022 while the counting of votes will be held on December 8, 2022.