Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Congress, BJP back their old candidates in Balh constituency

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: BJP and Congress both rivals backed their respective leaders who contested the 2017 assembly elections.

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Balh constituency, one of the 68 constituencies in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, is presented by BJP MLA Indra Singh Gandhi. Balh is a part of Mandi Lok Sabha constituency which is represented by Himachal Congress president Pratibha Singh. MLA seat is with BJP, while MP constituency is held by Congress. This equation made the Balh poll fight interesting. It would be interesting to see how Pratibha Singh factor plays up in the election. BJP will be surely conscious of the fact that Pratibha Singh widow to former CM Virbhadra Singh has influence in the region. 

Who are the candidates in 2022 assembly election

BJP once again backs Indra Singh Gandhi and gave him the ticket. Congress also fielded the old horse ex-MLA Prakash Chaudhary. Gandhi had defeated Chaudhary in 2017 elections. AAP gave ticket to Tara Chand Bhatia. 

History of the Blah Constituency

Year      Candidate        Party

  • 1967- Piru Ram- Congress
  • 1972- Tulsi Ram- Communist Party of India
  • 1977- Janata Party
  • 1982- Piru Ram- Congress
  • 1990- Damodar Dass- Bharatiya Janata Party
  • 1993- Nek Ram- Congress
  • 1998- Prakash Chaudhary- Himachal Vikas Congress
  • 2003- Damodar Dass- Bharatiya Janata Party
  • 2007- Prakash Chaudhary- Congress
  • 2017 Inder Singh- Bharatiya Janata Party

