Tejashwi Yadav, who boycotted oath taking ceremony, congratulates Nitish Kumar with sarcasm-laden tweet

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, who refused to attend Nitish Kumar's oath taking on Monday, congratulated the chief minister through sarcasm-laden tweet. Tejashwi, who was Mahagathbandhan's CM face for the just concluded Bihar Assembly elections, said that Nitish was a 'nominated' CM rather than an elected one.

"Best wishes to respected Shri Nitish Kumar ji on being nominated as the Chief Minister. I hope that instead of chair's ambition, he will make 19 lakh jobs and positive issues like education, medicine, earning, irrigation, law and order, the priority of NDA government," Tejashwi said in his Hindi tweet.

Earlier in the day, the RJD said it will boycott the oath-taking ceremony of Nitish Kumar as chief minister, claiming the mandate in the elections was 'against the NDA' which has been changed by a 'fraud'.

"The RJD boycotts oath-taking ceremony of this puppet government. The mandate is for a change, and against the (ruling) NDA. The peoples verdict has been changed by the rulers order," the RJD alleged in a tweet.

"Ask the unemployed, the farmer, the contract worker and teacher as to what they are going through. People are angry with NDAs fraud. We are public representatives and we stand with people," it said.

The RJD emerged as the single-largest party winning 75 seats in the assembly polls. The BJP was placed on the second spot with 74 seats. Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United managed to win 43 seats in the 243-seat Bihar Assembly.