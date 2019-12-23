Jaganathpur constituency result live updates

Jaganathpur constituency result: Sudhir Kumar is leading

Jaganathpur (Jagannathpur) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Jharkhand region and West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand and is part of the Kolhan division. Jaganathpur is part of 10. Singhbhum Lok Sabha constituency.

This Rural (Scheduled Tribes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.56% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.25%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 59.54%.

For the upcoming election, BJP has nominated Sudhir Kumar while the Congress has nominated Sonaram Sinku.

Polling in Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019 was held in 6 phases between November 30 and December 20, 2019 to elect the 81 members of the Legislative Assembly.

In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Geeta Kora of JBSP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 24611 votes which was 21.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JBSP had a vote share of 42.84% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of JBSP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 25,740 votes which was 31.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JBSP had a vote share of 45.23% in 2009 in the seat.

Six Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) MLAs on 11 February 2015 joined the BJP, a day after petitioning the Speaker to allow them to sit alongside ruling BJP-led coalition members in the state Assembly.