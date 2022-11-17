CBSE Class 10th, 12th datesheet 2023: When will exam schedule be announced? Important update

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI The CBSE will release Class 10th, 12th board exam schedule in December.

CBSE 10th-12 date sheet 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to announce datesheet for Class 10th, 12th board exams. According to reports, the CBSE is likely to announce the full exam schedule in December, however, students are advised to keep checking the official website of the CBSE - cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in for all details.

The CBSE has already announced that Class 10th, 12th exams will be be conducted starting February 15, 2023.

Reports quoted CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj as saying that the datesheet will not be released this month. Students can download the exam schedule from the official CBSE website.

The official also said that unlike last year, the board will conduct Class 10th, 12th board exams on 100% syllabus. The board had given some relief in syllabus due to the Covid pandemic for last couple of years.

Fake datesheet going viral

Meanwhile, the the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has alerte students and parents regarding a fake datesheet that is being circulated over social media. The board said it will inform all concerned regarding Class 10th, 12th datesheet via official channel.

