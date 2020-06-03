Image Source : PTI Allahabad HC stays appointment of 69,000 UP assistant basic teachers

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday stayed the appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in Uttar Pradesh. A Lucknow bench of the high court fixed the next of hearing on July 12. Justice Alok Mathur gave the order on batch of writ petitions. The petitioners had questioned the answer sheet. The court directed the petitioners to submit their objections regarding answers to the state government within a week.

To be noted, the final allotment list of shortlisted candidates was released on Tuesday by Uttar Pradesh’s Basic Education Board and board was set to conduct counselling for all the candidates whose name appear in the final merit list from today i.e. 03 June 2020.

The list contains the details of the shortlisted candidates along with the allotted district. UP 69000 Teacher Merit List has been made on the basis of performance of the candidates in the Assistant Teacher Recruitment Test (ATRE) and their educational qualification.

